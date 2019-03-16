MADISON - Amber L. Sokol, age 65, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born Feb. 14, 1954, in Milwaukee.
Amber had most recently worked at Pick' n Save. She will be remembered as a creative and caring person and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kerri Sokol and Jessica Sokol-Caceres (Ben Rojas-Caceres); one grandson, Vincent Caceres; and one brother, Mark Burmek.
Memorials may be made to Amber's family for the care of her grandson, Vincent. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.