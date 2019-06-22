Soderling, David R.

MADISON - David Robert Soderling, age 74, passed away peacefully at the University of Wisconsin Hospital on June 17, 2019. He was born July 23, 1944 the son of Mary Lou and Robert Soderling in Duluth, MN. David married Barbara H. Johnson August 10, 1968.
After David received his Bachelor’s Degree, he began his 35 year career in public education specializing in learning disabilities. He coached little league baseball, high school girls softball, boys high school football, and youth hockey. David was an avid sports fan who loved cheering for the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers (Unless U.M.D. was playing them.) Dave was an outdoors man, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also was a competitive fast pitch softball pitcher. David was a family man first, and he loved spending time with his sons Brian and Mark, his lovely granddaughters Katelyn and Kenzie, his amazing daughter-in-law, Erika, and his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara H. Soderling; sons, Brian and Mark; daughter-in-law Erika; grandchildren, Katelyn and Kenzie; his brother, Chuck and his family; his sister, Marsha and her family; niece, Schellin and her family; and, nephew Ian and his family. He was preceded in death by Bob and Mary Lou Soderling; and Cindy and Rob Backstrom.
A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations would be appreciated in David’s name to Asbury United Methodist Church where Dave was a member. Please share your memories of David at www.CressFuneralService.com.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him, shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16