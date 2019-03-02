MADISON - Thor R. Soderholm, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. He was born on Nov. 26, 1925, in Madison, the son of John and Esther (Backstrom) Soderholm. Thor married Joanne Warren on Sept. 10, 1960. He graduated from the UW-Madison with a degree in statistics and economics and participated on the fencing team.
Thor was a bureau director in the Public Service Commission for the State of Wisconsin until his retirement. He was also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and taught at the Command and General Staff College until he retired.
Thor was an avid reader, fisherman, and investor in financial markets. He was especially proud of successfully playing "Flight of the Bumblebee" on the trumpet.
Thor is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Brian (Ruth); sisters-in-law, Marie Soderholm, Judy Meixner, and Regina Warren; brother-in-law, James Warren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kent; and brother, John.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Thor's name to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.