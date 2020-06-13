Soddy, Brian K.

MADISON - Brian K. Soddy, age 54, of Madison, formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly of a heart condition on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Saucerman Cemetery with a gathering immediately following at the Monroe American Legion Hall. Memorials may be made to Green County Veterans Memorial Park. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

