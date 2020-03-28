Soddy, Brian K.

MADISON — Brian K. Soddy, age 54, of Madison, formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly of a heart condition on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was the youngest child of Charles and Carolyn (Spring) Soddy, born on June 19, 1965, in Monroe. Brian was a 1983 graduate of Monroe High School; he also earned his degree in Social Work from UW-La Crosse in 1987.

Brian followed his father’s footsteps when he joined the US Army, serving from 1987-1991. Sergeant Soddy was stationed in Germany during Desert Storm; where he counseled fellow soldiers suffering from addiction and PTSD. When he returned home, Brian pursued teaching; he also worked at Pleasant Company, Sam’s Club, Wal-Mart and most recently Macy’s. He also faithfully attended Tuesday morning Bible Study.

Brian is survived by his siblings, Laurie (John) Thill of Albany, Michael (Daniel Bitnar) Soddy of Key West, Fla., Lonna (Steve) Mayer of Monroe, Jerry (Gina) Soddy of Shullsburg, Tim Soddy of Monroe, Dan (Laurie) Soddy of Franklin, and LeAnn (Dean) Anderson of Port Washington. His numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews will dearly miss their “great” Uncle Brian. He is further survived by two notable dear friends, Alex and Betsy and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Craig Thill.