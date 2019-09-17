CHICAGO/MARSHALL, WIS. - John A. Socha, age 92, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Marshall. He was born on Oct. 22, 1926. John was raised in an orphanage in Lisle, Ill. He served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines. John worked for Ryerson Steel Company in Chicago. He moved to Marshall four years ago to live with his daughter.
John was an avid sports enthusiast. His favorite teams being the Yankees, Cubs, and Bears. He knew everything about all sports, being an “athlete” himself. He loved to golf and bowl a great deal in his earlier years.
John moved to Marshall to be close to his family. He loved being a dad, grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He would jokingly say, “I wish I had my great-grandkids first.”
John loved to make people laugh-always telling jokes, some made up on the spot. He was also a very giving man. Giving to charities, helping people out, and spoiling all the grandkids.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Steven) Chadwick; five grandchildren, Emily Chadwick, Rebecca (Troy) Loga, Alex (Amanda Larson) Chadwick, Joseph (Frannie Fradette) Chadwick, Laura (J.P.) Harris; ten great-grandchildren, Savanah, Scarlett, Kamden, Cooper, Kinsley, Owen, Finley, Chloe, Carson, and Logan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Holy Family “St. Mary” Catholic Church, 112 S. Beebe St. in Marshall. Father Jorge Miramontes will preside. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church.
