Sobah, Bella Abla, Esq.

Bella was born in Madison on Aug. 9, 1994 to William Sobah and Najoua Ksontini. A lifelong resident of the east side of Madison, Bella graduated from La Follette High School in 2012 and obtained a B.S. degree in Genetics from the UW-Madison in 2016. Bella went on to earn her juris doctorate at the UW Law School in May 2020 and soon after began working as an attorney for the Dane County District Attorney's Juvenile Unit, where she intended to bring positive change for racial and social justice in Madison.

Bella's passion guided her throughout her life and impacted the lives of many. Ever ready to engage on the issues of the day with her customary wit and strong opinions, Bella forced everyone she met to think critically about the world around them. As a law student, Bella proudly worked with the Neighborhood Law Clinic to help disadvantaged clients find justice in and out of the courtroom; she also served as Vice President of the Black Law Students Association. Outside of her academic career, Bella chaired the Disability Rights Commission for the City of Madison, where, through her dedication and commitment, she helped to bring positive change for individuals with disabilities in Madison.