Snyder, Peggy Jean

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Peggy Jean Snyder, age 77, passed away on July 6, 2020. Peggy led an exciting life, changing careers several times. She earned a masters in organizational development at American University in Washington D.C., traveling there on weekends while employed full time as Assistant to the Vice Chancellor at University of Wisconsin Health Sciences Center. Her last position before she retired in 2004 was Director of Human Resources at Desert Research Institute, University of Nevada, Reno.

Peggy suffered for many years with dementia and spent the last year of her life at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Burnsville, Minn.

Before dementia took its toll on Peggy's life, she was an incredibly witty, outgoing, artistic, smart, sensitive, fun-loving, generous and fiercely loyal human being. She loved animals, art, traveling and her friends and family. She was an extremely loving person until the moment she died.

Peggy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Larry Tadevich of Granger, Ind.; sister and brother-in-Law, Marsha and Bill Gardner of Apple Valley, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and by her loving partner, Milt Rosenberg of Madison, Wis.; and her former husband and dear friend Will Snyder of Madison, Wis.