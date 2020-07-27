Snyder, Donald LeRoy

MADISON — Donald LeRoy Snyder, age 88, surrounded by family, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Drumlin Assisted Living in Cottage Grove. Don was born on Nov. 30, 1931, the son of the late LeRoy Snyder and Ruby Bierce. He was a family man, bright and quick-witted, and his loyalty, integrity, unconditional love, and compassion were known to all.

After graduating from the Indiana State Lab School, Don served as a medic in the U.S. Army. Once he completed his first master’s degree, he served as an English and Literature teacher and then superintendent of schools. He later was awarded his second master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Don became the first high school guidance counselor in the Village of New Glarus, Wis. He later became an Administrator for Vocational Rehabilitation for the State of Wisconsin. Don was involved in many community causes, including Youth Hockey Programs and Goodwill Industries. One of his favorite hobbies was to create quizzes for the online club, FunTrivia.com.