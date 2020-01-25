Snowden, Mary Louise (Rutan)

MADISON — Mary Louise (Rutan) Snowden of Madison, Wis., passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 96. Mary Lou was born in Queens, N.Y. to the late Everett and Francis Rutan. She graduated from Cornell University with a BA in 1946 and was a proud member of the Alpha Omicron PI sorority. She married Harry Robert Snowden, Jr. in 1951 and they enjoyed 54 years together, raising their family in Greenlawn, N.Y., New Canaan, Conn. and Barrington, Ill. Mary Lou, a woman of great style and grace, was passionate about antiques and jewelry making and owned antique shops in Palatine and St Charles, Ill.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Susan (Robert) Ayd, Sharon (Michael) Snowden-Smith and Mary Lou (Alan Gold) Snowden; as well as her grandchildren, Katherine and Elizabeth Ayd, Chelsea Snowden-Smith and Ariel and Darwin Gold.

She is being laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, Wis. with her husband, Harry. Her family would like to thank the many people who helped take care of her in her last years, including the staff and volunteers of Sylvan Crossings of Chapel Valley and Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Ave. 608-249-8257

