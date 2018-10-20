MARSHALL—It is with great sadness that the family of Frank R. Snow, of Marshall, announces his passing on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at the age of 86 years old. Frank was born on July 25, 1932, in Binghamton, N.Y. In 1949, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served eight years overseas and 12 years stateside. In 1958, he was married to Dorothy Yelk and had two sons, Jeff and Brian. After retiring from the Air Force he was employed by Badger Welding Supply from 1970-1985. From there, he drove school bus for the Marshall school district for five years while working part time at Hellenbrand’s ACE Hardware in Marshall.
Frank was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the New York Yankees. If there was a grandchild playing ball, he was there. In addition, Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing and had many. fishing stories to tell. Frank looked forward to traveling out east to visit his granddaughter in Pennsylvania and his family in New York.
Frank was a member of the American Legion Post 279 in Marshall, VFW Post 6614 in Waterloo, and led the Military Honors Program for many years. He also belonged to the Catholic Church in Marshall.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jeff (Ioleta); granddaughters, Sarah (Tony), Brianna and Carleen; grandson, Easton; great-grandchildren, Kenyon, Jaylen and Devyn; siblings, Jim, Germantown, N.Y., Pat, Port Crane, N.Y., and Donna, Binghamton, N.Y.. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Frank was predeceased by his parents; wife, Dorothy; son, Brian; siblings, John, Stanley and Jenny.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, with a service to follow at the ST. MARY’S HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 112 S. Beebe St., Marshall. Burial will in the Marshall Catholic Cemetery.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and rememberences may be sent to www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”—unknown.
