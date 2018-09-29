MIDDLETON / NEWPORT, Ky.—Florence B. Snider, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 25, 1927, in Newport, Ky., the daughter of Charles and Florence (Johnson) Groeschen. She married Raymond Snider on Aug. 10, 1946 in Newport, Ky., and together they had two daughters, Helen and Sandy.
Florence worked for many years in Kentucky and California at various candy companies and Joni Blair Apparel. Florence loved watching baseball and was a dedicated fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers. She thoroughly enjoyed the family sport of going to the horse races, playing cards, and going to the casino. Florence dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had the ability to make everyone in the room laugh with her unique ‘grandma-isms.’
Florence is survived by two daughters, Helen (Brian) Dodds of Virginia, and Sandy Snider of California; grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) LaVenture and Michael (Stacey) Dodds; great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Peyton LaVenture, and Connor, and twins, Hannah and Sophie Dodds; as well as many dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; two brothers, Charles and Ralph Groeschen; and sister, Virginia Feyma.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Florence will be laid to rest next to her husband at St Stephens Cemetery in Fort Thomas, Ky.
Florence’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Christina Webb and the rest of her friends at Voss Haus, as well as the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful support and care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
