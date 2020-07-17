Snellman, Aili Annikki (Pekkanen)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aili Annikki Snellman (Pekkanen) passed away peacefully in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 of Covid-19. She was born on Aug. 28, 1931 in Kivennapa, Finland. She was the daughter of the late Urho Pekkanen and Eva Pekkanen (Pohjalainen).
Aili grew up in Finland, studied business at Kauppakorkeakoulu in Helsinki, and spent two of her student summers studying and working abroad in Sweden and England. She married Pentti Snellman in 1960, and moved with him and their two young children to the United States in 1972. Over the years they lived in New York Mills, Minn.; Lake Worth, Fla.; Hendersonville, N.C.; and Madison, Wis. Aili was a valued and active member of the Finnish community in Lake Worth, where she worked side by side with Pentti at his doctor's office until their retirement in 1991. She continued to spend winters in Lake Worth until her final year. She volunteered with many Finnish organizations, including St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Friends of the Finnish American Village, and various Finnish community halls, where she especially enjoyed attending rummage sales and pancake breakfasts with her friends.
Aili will be remembered for her sparkle and zest for life. She never sat still and always stayed curious and active. She was an expert quilter, winning ribbons for her quilts at several quilt shows. She had the greenest of green thumbs; plants would voluntarily spring up in her garden, and grow like magic, as if they knew that her garden was the best place to be.
Aili dearly loved her children and grandchildren, and they loved her beyond measure. Her many quilts will continue to keep her family warm and comforted for years to come.
Aili was predeceased by her husband Pentti Snellman. She is survived by her son, Jussi Snellman and his wife, Rosemary; and their children, Lillibeth, Pia Nora and Griffith; by her daughter, Leena Snellman and her husband, Kenneth Coelho; and by her brother, Kari Pekkanen.
A live stream online memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. EST, at www.facebook.com/saintandrewslakeworth
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to St. Andrews Lutheran Church (www.standrewslakeworth.com), 928 South E St., Lake Worth, FL 33460; or Doctors Without Borders USA (www.doctorswithoutborders.org).
All County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online register book is available at: www.allcounty.com.
