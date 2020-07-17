Snellman, Aili Annikki (Pekkanen)

Aili grew up in Finland, studied business at Kauppakorkeakoulu in Helsinki, and spent two of her student summers studying and working abroad in Sweden and England. She married Pentti Snellman in 1960, and moved with him and their two young children to the United States in 1972. Over the years they lived in New York Mills, Minn.; Lake Worth, Fla.; Hendersonville, N.C.; and Madison, Wis. Aili was a valued and active member of the Finnish community in Lake Worth, where she worked side by side with Pentti at his doctor's office until their retirement in 1991. She continued to spend winters in Lake Worth until her final year. She volunteered with many Finnish organizations, including St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Friends of the Finnish American Village, and various Finnish community halls, where she especially enjoyed attending rummage sales and pancake breakfasts with her friends.