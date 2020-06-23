Smith, Stuart L. "Stu"

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER — Stuart L. "Stu" Smith age 87, transitioned to heaven on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

