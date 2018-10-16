Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Sharron “Walt” Smith, passed away from complications of pneumonia and heart disease, on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. He was born June 28, 1948, in Hopkinsville, Ky., to Walton and Christine (Schemwell) Smith.

A visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m., will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

