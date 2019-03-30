MADISON - Pamela F. Smith, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Feb. 6, 1942, in New London. Pam graduated from Lawrence University and Moser Secretarial School of Chicago.
Pam was employed at Northwestern Mutual Insurance for nine years and the UW Health Sciences Library for 24 years. Pam has enjoyed numerous volunteer activities since her retirement. For over 30 years she volunteered at UW Hospital’s Main Information Desk.
Pam is survived by her nieces, Deborah Kortbein (Terry) and Jennifer Fass (Robert); nephew, Michael Smith (Rita); grandniece, Marissa Leppert (Kyle, Cal and Waylon); and nephews, Adam Smith, and Matthew Smith (Megan, Harlowe). She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; her brother, David and wife Bette.
Pam cherished her time spent with her family, especially her great-grandniece and great-grandnephews creating memories they will all remember forever. Pam had an amazing circle of friends that the family would like to thank for their friendship and support given Pam for so many years. Pam will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare and UW Hospital Neuro ICU.
A Celebration of Pam’s life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Remembrances to: www.remember.com/pamela.smith.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.