Smith, Nichole Elizabeth Wolf

DANVILLE, IOWA — Nichole Elizabeth Wolf Smith, 50, of Danville, Iowa, died at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home.

Born April 11, 1969, in Madison, Wis., she was the daughter of William John and Elizabeth “Hedy” (Roshardt) Wolf. She married Monte Paul Smith August 21, 1999, in Muscoda, Wis.

Nichole graduated from Poynette High School and the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Industrial Engineering. She played the trumpet in the university’s marching band. A favorite memory was marching in the Rose Bowl Parade.

She worked in quality control at ConAgra in Montrose, and as an industrial engineer for Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids.

She was a member of Long Creek United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.

Nichole was very active in her children’s lives. She was a Girl Scout and Cub/Boy Scout Leader, softball coach, and 4-H Leader. She enjoyed playing the piano, downhill skiing, and loved cats. Her favorite pastimes were reading to her children and attending their events.