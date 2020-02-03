Smith, Ned L.

LODI - Ned L. Smith, age 66, passed away due to complications from multiple strokes, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Ned was born on May 1, 1953, in Madison, the son of Neil and Audrey (Johnson) Smith. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved spending time with family hunting, fishing and playing ball. Ned spent his free time with friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his children, Nichole Smith, Chad Smith and Shaun Smith; his mother, Audrey Smith; his grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Lukas Smith, Warren Gailbreath III, Brent Smith, William Gailbreath, Raegan Smith and Halayna Smith; four great-grandchildren; his brothers, Robert (Jean) Smith and Gregory (Dixie) Smith; his sisters, Julie (Randy) Mickelson, Darcie (Daniel) Steeves; five generations of family and countless friends. Ned was preceded in death by his dad, Neil.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com). Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the MacKenzie Center. www.friendsofmackenzie.org

