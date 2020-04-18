Smith, Michael S.

FORT MYERS / MONONA - Michael S. Smith age 71, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Monona, Wis., passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1949 to Leslie and Lucille Smith.
He worked for the U.S. Post Office for 37 years and retired in 2007. Michael graduated from East High School in 1967. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Moose. He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972. Michael enjoyed bowling, hunting, and softball. He liked watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Cubs. He also enjoyed spending time with all of the grandkids.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Leslie S. Smith; in-laws, Stanley and Claudine Rinden. Survived by spouse, Deborah Smith of 45 years; mother, Lucille Smith; children, Barbara Schulz (Lonny Fry) and Michele Smith-Kearney; grandchildren, Lesley Schulz, Alan Schulz, Cassandra Fry, Kyleigh Smith, and Michael Kearney; siblings, James Smith (Lora) and Phillip Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to the current pandemic situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
