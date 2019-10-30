DEERFIELD - Mary Jane (Jackling) Smith, age 87, of Deerfield died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, finally succumbing to a number of life-threatening medical issues incurred over the past several months. Over the years, she often amazed the professionals with her survivability capabilities and often in the face of poor odds. Even throughout her last days, she retained her calm demeanor and continued to inspire many that she touched with her compassion and genuine love for others. Mary Jane was an ordained Deacon who fulfilled her commitment to this service to the end.
Mary Jane was the daughter of Harold S. and Jane V. (nee Sours) Jackling and was born in Rochester, N.Y. on March 17, 1932. Siblings William Thomas, Sally Ann, and Harold Samuel Jackling followed. She lived initially at the family’s beach home on Lake Ontario and later at the family’s farm home in Henrietta, N.Y. Mary Jane was a 1950 graduate of Monroe High School in Rochester and subsequently graduated from the Rochester School of Practical Nursing in 1952 and would hold licenses to practice in both New York State and Wisconsin.
Mary Jane married Clayton O. Smith on June 6, 1953, at her home church, Asbury Methodist, in Rochester, N.Y. Their first home was in Webster, N.Y. from 1953 to 1960 when they then relocated to Wisconsin for Clayt to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This “temporary relocation” would continue to the present with an apartment in Cottage Grove and their present home in Deerfield since 1965.
Their marriage was blessed with children, Kurt Olin (Kathy) Smith, Karen Mary Smith Bruker, and Kevin Parker (Renae) Smith. They were further blessed with five grandsons, Aaron C. (Lauren) and Nathan N. (Colleen) Bruker and Ryan P., Corey L., and Keaton A. Smith. In the past year she gained two great-grandchildren, Henry C. Bruker and Charlotte G. Bruker.
Mary Jane was first employed as a dental assistant and then later as a staff nurse at Hillside Children’s Home all in Rochester, N.Y. In Wisconsin, she worked as a staff nurse and later as a medical records specialist at City View Nursing Home in Madison. She retired in 1987 after 21 years at City View.
Mary Jane was a member of Asbury Methodist Church until 1961. In 1961, she and Clayt joined Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove, Wis. Mary Jane was ordained as a Deacon at Bryn Mawr and served the Congregation in a number of capacities.
As a young girl she was a member of the Girl Scouts in Rochester, NY where she developed her love of all kinds of water sports. In Wisconsin, she held memberships in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Deerfield Women’s Club, Evansville Golf Association, and the “Swingers” Golf Group at Monona Golf Course.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clayt; all of her children and grandchildren; her brothers and sister; sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith Nasman; and lastly her beloved Boxer, Molly, who exemplifies unconditional love.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the BRYN MAWR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 229 N. Main Street in Cottage Grove, at 12 Noon, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A luncheon will follow for family and friends to enjoy fellowship and to share reminiscences. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Those who wish to do so may honor her memory with gifts to Bryn Mawr or charities of choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.