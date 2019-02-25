SAUK CITY—Larry “Chuck” Smith, age 71, passed away unexpectedly of unknown causes surrounded by family on Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. He was born in Dodgeville, Wis. on Sept. 28, 1947, the son of the late Wayne and Arlene (Williams) Smith. He was united in marriage to Sally Ringersma on Jan. 28, 1967, in Phillips, Wis.
Chuck took pride in the many pole barns he built both for Lester’s and later as a Partner in L&R Builders. After he “retired,” he was employed for many years at St. Vincent de Paul and most recently, as a driver for Ballweg’s Dealership. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, ATVing, spending time up North at the shack, and entertaining the neighborhood with his lawn beagles. But, what meant to him the most was spending time with his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Kent (Angie) of Woodburn, Ore., Kim (Patricia “Pat”) of Franklin, Wis. and Jenni (Vince) Meier of Prairie du Sac, Wis.; grandchildren, Ashley Meier, Josh Meier, Colton Smith, Lee Smith and Kyle Smith; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Ed Smith, of Witwen, Wis.; and sisters, Millie (Greg) Schultz of Loganville, Wis. and Rene Nelson of Clearwater, Fla. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Arlene (Williams) Smith; stepmother, Evelyn (Meng) Smith; sister-in-law, Janet Smith; niece, Pam Smith; and an infant brother,Gene.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City Wis. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.