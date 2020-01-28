Smith, Kyle Patrick

MADISON - Kyle Patrick Smith, age 35, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1984, in Madison, the son of Brand and Sharon (Presti) Smith.
Kyle grew up in DeForest, until the mountains of Colorado called to him. While living in Colorado, he enjoyed the National Parks and snowboarding at the surrounding ski resorts. One of his highlights while in Colorado, was snowboarding with some well-known talent. He had an amazing chair lift ride with members of the U.S. Olympic Snowboarding team. When Kyle returned to Wisconsin, he learned the skills of installing and refurbishing flooring. This passion gave him the opportunity to start his own business, Fresh Floors by Kyle. During his free time, Kyle enjoyed growing cacti and had a large collection. He was also skilled in growing peppers and experimenting with cross pollination.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Brand and Sharon Smith; brother, Jason Smith; nephew, Zayden Smith; uncles, Robert Smith and Dave Smith (Deb McGillivray); aunts, Linda (Dave) Voelz and Nancy Presti; great-aunt, Mary Willson; and many loving cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Joe Presti; and his grandparents.
A celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
The family would like to thank the Unity Point Health-Meriter Hospital Emergency Room mental health staff for their work. These people are angels, but more of these angels are sorely needed to ensure that quick decisions can be made in emergency situations. We would especially like to thank the security officer, Dean Baldukas for going above and beyond the line of duty to help Kyle and his parents while at Meriter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
