Smith, Kyle Patrick

Kyle grew up in DeForest, until the mountains of Colorado called to him. While living in Colorado, he enjoyed the National Parks and snowboarding at the surrounding ski resorts. One of his highlights while in Colorado, was snowboarding with some well-known talent. He had an amazing chair lift ride with members of the U.S. Olympic Snowboarding team. When Kyle returned to Wisconsin, he learned the skills of installing and refurbishing flooring. This passion gave him the opportunity to start his own business, Fresh Floors by Kyle. During his free time, Kyle enjoyed growing cacti and had a large collection. He was also skilled in growing peppers and experimenting with cross pollination.