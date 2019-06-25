MADISON—Herman Smith, Jr. was born February 12, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee to a union of Herman Smith and Fannie Lewis. Herman’s first job was with the Milwaukee Railroad machine shops and later worked for Allis Chalmers Mfg.
Herman joined the U.S. Army in 1948. After basic training, he attended several Engineering Schools and completed his time in the service as a Draftsman and Surveyor. After his time in the service, Herman returned to Allis Chalmers. He worked for three years with the United Auto Workers Union as Director of their Milwaukee On The Job Training Office before once again returning to Allis Chalmers. He retired in 1972.
In 1952, a high school friend, introduced Herman to the Prince Hall Masonic Order where he became a very active member and leader. Over the years he rose to the highest rank in both the Men and Women’s organizations: that of Most Worshipful Grand Master and Grand Worthy Patron. He also served as President of the Prince Hall Masonic Foundation. Historically Masonic organizations were separated by race, but during his years as Grand Master, he was instrumental in forming the Fraternal Relations Committee which focused on bringing Masons of all races in Wisconsin together. He Also was a founding member of the Midwest Regional Conference of Grand Masters and Masons where he severed as Secretary for more than thirty years.
Herman was an avid bowler and later became enamored with golf. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a brother and sister. He is survived by his wife, Mary Davis-Smith of Madison; and his children, Daryl (Tracy) Smith of Alabama, Vincent Smith of Milwaukee, and Christina Smith of Milwaukee; and his step-daughters, Michelle (Darrell ) Behnke of Madison and Zeborah Allison (Brian Roling) of Madison; as well as 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street Milwaukee, Wis. 53214 would be appreciated .
Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 9000 W. Captiol Ave. Milwaukee, Wis. 53222, Sunday, June 30th 3-5 p.m. With Masonic Service by Blazing Star #4 F. & A.M. followed by Electa Chapter O.E.S. #7. Additional Visitation Monday, July 1st 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery.