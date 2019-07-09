COTTAGE GROVE—Joyce E. Smith, age 86, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on March 31, 1933, in Muscoda, the daughter of Joe and Helen (Pospichal) Sobek. Joyce married Robert Smith on June 20, 1953, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison.
Joyce worked for Dane County in the Register of Deeds office for 21 years and retired in 1999 as the Chief Deputy Register of Deeds. She enjoyed going to her son’s endless ball games and continued to do so with her grandchildren when they began to play sports themselves. Joyce was a caring grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Jim (Sheri) Smith, Mitch (Phyllis) Smith and Randy (Gail) Smith; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Mary Anne) Sobek; sisters, Helen Pubanz , Donna (Bob) Benfield and Mary (John) Cahoon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Wendy; infant grandson, Matthew; and sisters, Anne and Betty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 North Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, with Fr. Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Verona. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank the staff at Aster Memory Care, especially Stephanie, for all of the wonderful care that was given to Joyce. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
