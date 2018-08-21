MADISON—Joan Elizabeth Lindaas “Joanie” Smith, age 86, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Alexian Village in Milwaukee. She was born on July 29, 1932, in Janesville, the daughter of Adrian and Agnes (Flanigan) Lindass.
Joanie was 1951, graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, Ill. She worked as a secretary at Beloit Iron Works for three years and then went on to Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville, and became a registered nurse, graduating in May of 1957. During these years she met the love her life, Lyle E. Smith, and married him at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in South Beloit, on May 4, 1957. Lyle always called her his “DOLLY” and always gave her a red rose every Tuesday (the day they met) with a love note attached. During the years in Madison, they were very involved in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She worked at the VA Hospital and then was head nurse and St. Michael’s Hospital in Milwaukee.
Joanie is survived by her son, Dr. Christopher (Heidi) Smith; two grandchildren, Samuel Christopher and Hannah Reilly; brother, John (Grace) Lindaas; sisters, Judith (Kenneth) Draeving, Patty Shea; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Richard) Wileman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Bernard, Daniel, Thomas, David; sister, Jeannette; and brother-in-law, John Shea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
