MADISON - Jane Engle Smith, age 92, of Madison, and formerly of Boulder, Colo., died on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. She was born on Sept. 23, 1926, in Chapman, Kan., the daughter of Abner Ethan Engle and Margaret Jane Beaver Engle. On Sept. 2, 1950, she married a childhood friend, Robert Barr Smith, beginning a loving marriage that lasted 49 years.
Jane graduated from Kansas State College with a degree in dietetics and worked as a home economist in Kansas City before moving with Rob to New Haven, Conn., where they rented a beach cottage (affordable in the winter for graduate students) and then half a quonset hut located on what became Yale's Peabody Museum parking lot. While Rob pursued a doctorate in mathematics, Jane acquired a teaching license and taught first, second and third grades in a one room school in Hamden, Conn.
Jane became a full-time mother and homemaker with the arrival of their first daughter, and then expanded their family with the births of three more daughters. The couple raised their family in Morristown, Madison and Fair Haven, N.J., and then in Wheaton, Ill., as part of Bell Lab's transfer of 600 families to Illinois in 1966.
Throughout her life Jane was an active volunteer. She worked for civil rights and open housing, demonstrated against the Vietnam war, and helped out in elementary school classrooms for many years. After acquiring an Illinois teaching license Jane worked as a library learning center teacher and an elementary school classroom teacher. In addition, she managed a busy household and created a home where her daughters' friends were always welcome and felt safe. She was an excellent and unconventional cook, skilled seamstress undaunted by sewing her daughters' wedding dresses, organic gardener well before many knew the term, and dedicated member of Unitarian Universalist congregations in the communities in which she lived. Among the many values Jane instilled in her daughters, she modeled the importance and joy of lifelong learning, the ability to be independent, a spirit of adventure, the practice of frugality, a sense of responsibility to work for a more fair and just world, and an appreciation for the simple pleasures of life.
In 1980, Jane and Rob moved to Boulder; in retirement they both were active volunteers for various causes, including stints building hiking trails throughout Colorado. After her husband's death Jane became an active member of the Frasier Meadows Retirement Community in Boulder. In addition, she participated in educational travel programs to rural Guatemala and India to better understand social, political and economic issues, including those that disadvantage girls and women.
Jane moved to Madison in 2015, and lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last year of her life. She continued to be an avid consumer of the news, was always up for a good debate, and especially enjoyed visits by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her three daughters, Narra Smith Cox (Tom) of Madison, Jennifer Smith-Engle of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Sandra Smith Fitzgerald of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, Joe H. Engle (Jeannie) of Colorado Springs; six grandchildren, Brandon and Reed (Caitlin) Cox, Narra and Dante Pucci, and Collin and Sean Fitzgerald; and three great-grandchildren, Narra, Reed, and Luella Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sarah Sherrill Smith; her husband, Robert Barr Smith; and her sister, Betty Poland.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, and especially Mallory and Koko of the Purple Team for their exceptional support during the past year.
A service for the immediate family is being planned for a later date at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona. Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of the donor's choice.