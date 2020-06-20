Smith, Geri Marie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERTOWN - Geri Marie Smith of Watertown, was born October 22, 1945 to Sarah and Joseph O'Melia and passed into eternal life on June 12, 2020, surrounded by love and family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Geri is survived by her sister Maureen O'Melia, brother Ed O'Melia, and husband Jim R. Smith with whom she shared 48 years of loving marriage as his darling wife. Together they have 4 children; Michael (Jenny), Christopher (Judith), Heather, and Elizabeth (Kelly). She was also the proud grandmother to Gavin, Lincoln, Arabella, Kai, Liam, Kyodai, Kemo, Travis, and Gordon.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SecondHarvestMadison.org or Rainbow Hospice.

Sowing seeds of peace and love, Cultivating growth in time, Deeply rooted in our souls, her compassionate heartsong will reverberate endlessly.