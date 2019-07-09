COLUMBUS/SUN PRAIRIE—Gary W. H. “G. Wentworth” Smith, age 78, was called home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1940 in Seattle, Wash. to Howard and Violet (Quammen) Smith.
Gary was a 1960 graduate of Edgewood College earning a bachelor degree. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Gary was married to Donna Schallert on July 28, 1962 in Columbus and together had three sons.
Gary was a manufacturer’s sales rep for several major carpet industry leaders. He was also an industry trade journal columnist, five-time patent holder and innovator. Gary operated as a consultant and traveled for speaking engagements.
Gary was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM #75, Knights Templar, 32nd Degree and former member of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include his wife Donna of Sun Prairie; sons, Darren (Carolyn) of Knoxville Tenn., Brian (Bridget) of Milwaukee and Garrick “Rick” (Kimberly) of Cottage Grove; five grandchildren, Cassandra “Cassie”, Maya, Isabella “Bella”, Alyssa and Jessica; a brother Lowell (Madeleine) of San Diego; a sister, Marlene (Lawrence) Vickers of Renton, Wash.; sister-in-law, Donna Jo Smith of Albion, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Norman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Columbus. Rev. Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a masonic service at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Olivet U.C.C. or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850