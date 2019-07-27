MADISON—G. Joan Smith, age 93, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2019, at Aster Memory Care in Cottage Grove. She was born on June 11, 1926, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Marion and Marjore (Harper) Borland.
Joan graduated from East High School then went to work in Washington, D.C., and also at Oscar Mayer as a payroll specialist. She became a member of Oscar Mayer R.E.A.D.I group from 1998 to 2007. Joan loved her pets.
Joan is survived by her two daughters, Linda (William) Hallman and Debra (Harley) Ragan; two grandchildren, Gavin (Jennifer) Hallman and Emily (Ryan) Isaacson; and a sister, Beverly Koukl. She is also survived by many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and seven siblings, Jimmy, David, Gene, Jerry, Jane, Erma, and Mary
Graveside services will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY, Madison, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Joan to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53590 or to Custom Canines Service, 2310 Mustang Way, Madison, WI 53718. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
