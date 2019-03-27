CAMBRIA—Doris G. Smith, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1926, to Tom and Grace (Edwards) Sawyer, and grew up on the Bodwrog homestead. She graduated from Cambria High School where she was active in band. After graduating in 1943, she attended Madison Business College, followed by employment at the local canning factory.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Patti (Jeff) Langkau of Eagle River, Susie (Dan) Golz of Wild Rose, and Jackie (Jerome) Helmenstine of Blue Mounds; grandchildren, Janice (John) Breitbach and their sons, Austin and Nicholas, Patrick Golz, Alex Langkau (Randy Bouche), Walter (Liz) Langkau, Dustin and Daren Helmenstine; and several great nieces and other relatives who enjoyed visiting with her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Grace; sister, Evelyn; and brother-in-law, Curt Lambrecht; Wesley’s siblings, Elmer, Pearl, and Arlin and their spouses; and nieces, Marsha and Nancy.
Funeral services will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Cambria, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the members of the First United Presbyterian Church of Cambria for including her in their many activities over the past years. A special thanks also goes out to her neighbors, extended family, and the many friends who frequently visited and called her.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose compassion, wit and humor will be missed by many. She gave of her heart for 93 years before it wore out.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.