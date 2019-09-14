LA FARGE - Donna Jean (Clark) Smith, 88, of La Farge, Wis., formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully in her home the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 11, 1931, near Dell, Wis., to the late Omer and Nellie Clark, the youngest of their eleven children.
She graduated from Cashton High School in 1948, and from Normal School in Viroqua in 1950. She taught in one-room schools for seven years. On Aug. 16, 1954, Donna married Carl E. Smith, and together they had a son and two daughters. During their nearly 53 years of marriage, Carl and Donna lived in Birnamwood, Columbus, Cottage Grove, and La Farge.
Donna is survived by son, Vernie Smith; daughters, Barbara (Dennis) Francis and Jacqueline (Paul) Sjoberg; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by, two sisters, Violet Jorgenson and Mae (Ed) Fronk, and a sister-in-law Mava Clark, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2007 and her other brothers and sisters and their spouses.
Donna’s memorial service will be held at noon Friday, September 20, 2019, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., La Farge, Wis. 54639. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
