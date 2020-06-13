Smith, Darlene Lois

Smith, Darlene Lois

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Darlene Lois Smith, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Smith, Darlene Lois

Darlene Lois Smith

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics