Smith, Darlene Lois

MADISON - Darlene Lois Smith, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.