Smith, Daniel (Dan) M.

FOREST LAKE, MINN. / VERONA, WIS. - Daniel (Dan) M. Smith, age 64, passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., due to COVID 19 and other underlying health conditions. Dan was born on June 1, 1955, the son of Nicholas and Rosemary Smith.

Dan attended school in Madison, Wis. until June of 1972 when he enlisted in the Navy. He served onboard the USS John Hancock as a Plane Captain from 1972-1975.

In 1977, he met the love of his life, Shirley Pollow, and they were married on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Ohlbrich Gardens in Madison, Wis., on August 5, 1978. They lived most of their married years in Verona, Wis. until 2014, when they moved to Forest Lake, Minn. to be closer to their daughters.

He was the proud father of two daughters, Missy and Shelly. Dan was so thrilled to be a dad and cherished his daughters. In 2013, he was so happy to welcome his first grandchild, Owen, to be followed the next year by his second, Peyton. Dan’s family meant the world to him.