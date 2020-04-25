Smith, Daniel (Dan) M.

FOREST LAKE, MINN. / VERONA, WIS. - Daniel (Dan) M. Smith, age 64, passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., due to COVID 19 and other underlying health conditions. Dan was born on June 1, 1955, the son of Nicholas and Rosemary Smith.
Dan attended school in Madison, Wis. until June of 1972 when he enlisted in the Navy. He served onboard the USS John Hancock as a Plane Captain from 1972-1975.
In 1977, he met the love of his life, Shirley Pollow, and they were married on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Ohlbrich Gardens in Madison, Wis., on August 5, 1978. They lived most of their married years in Verona, Wis. until 2014, when they moved to Forest Lake, Minn. to be closer to their daughters.
He was the proud father of two daughters, Missy and Shelly. Dan was so thrilled to be a dad and cherished his daughters. In 2013, he was so happy to welcome his first grandchild, Owen, to be followed the next year by his second, Peyton. Dan’s family meant the world to him.
Dan loved his Harley motorcycle and riding in the open air. He enjoyed watching and hollering at the Green Bay Packers and, in his earlier years, spending lots of time with his group of friends fishing or trying to stay out of trouble. Another of Dan’s favorite pasttimes was watching show after show of Walker Texas Ranger. There was not an episode that he had not seen numerous times. Dan owned his own courier business, Smitty’s Man and a Van, and he had many stories to tell of his deliveries.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Pollow) Smith; daughters, Melissa (Marc) Wetterlund and Michelle Smith; grandchildren, Owen Wetterlund and Peyton Smith; sister, Diane Smith; sisters and brothers-in law, Wanda (Randy) Knipfer, Susan Pollow, and Barbara (John) Carter; nieces and nephews, Amy Knipfer-Galit, Tony (Katie) Knipfer, Syreeta Davenport, Todd (Jen) Carter, and Jodi (Bill) Zieske; along with nine great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Rosemary Smith; his sister, Carol Smith; brother-in-law, David Davenport; and his father and mother-in-law, Arnie and Waunetta Pollow.
A celebration of life will be held in Verona, Wis. at a later date. We will post another announcement regarding this later. Also, military services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn. at a later date.
“Dan, you will live in our hearts and minds forever, and we will always love you. The pain is gone and rest peacefully.”
