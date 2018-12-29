STOUGHTON - Dale W. Smith, age 93, passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 29, 1925, in Luck, the son of Ray and Ruby (Dakins) Smith. Dale joined the U.S. Navy out of high school and served four years.
Upon returning home, Dale met Pat Lieser, the love of his life. They married on June 7, 1947, in Ladysmith, where Dale began working for Schultz Brothers Variety Store. He worked for the company for 43 years and retired as a district supervisor.
Upon retirement, Dale and Pat became snowbirds, wintering in Florida for 11 years. Dale enjoyed woodworking, telling jokes and stories and exploring the countryside while taking long drives with his family.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Linda) Smith, Barb Smith-Palinkas, Kathy Smith, Jean (Carlos) Smith-Andrade, Bev Smith (Cathy) and Chris Smith-Keenan; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. As Dale often said, he had a wonderful family and "there's not a lemon in the bunch." He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Pat; his son, Mark; parents; and sister, Joyce Moreau.
A graveside service and interment will be held at St. Ann Cemetery in Stoughton, in the summer of 2019. Memorials in Dale's name may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
We want to thank Dr. Kresge, the St. Ann Eucharistic Ministry Program, the staff at Stoughton Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare for their support and care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.