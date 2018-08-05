BLUE MOUNDS—Connie Marie Smith, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 31, 2018. She was born on Jan. 22, 1939, to Fern White Small and Isiah Small, in Alexandria, La.
Connie earned a B.S. degree in Chemistry with an emphasis in medical science from Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College. Connie used her love of science to further her professional development as a medical technologist, a biochemist and animal scientist.
Connie was a wonderful woman that is loved, dearly missed, and will always be cherished. Our “Nana,” as she was called by her beloved grandchildren, was an amazing wife, mom, and sister. Her passions were her family, her community of friends, her community outreach and her love of creating beautiful flower beds.
Connie is survived by the love of her life, Hall Smith. They enjoyed 54 years and 7 months together, having married on Dec. 27, 1963.
Loved ones that will meet Connie at heaven’s gate are her father, Isiah Small; her beloved mother, Fern White Small; and her mother-in-law, Harriet Hall Smith. Loved ones that will miss Connie until they meet again, are her husband, Hall Smith; her son, Eric Smith ( Mary Stoker Smith); her daughter, Eve Lewis-McKinley (Jermaine McKinley); her grandson, Jordan Lewis; her granddaughter, Shelby Lewis; her sisters, Margie Rose Paul and Janet Carol Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
A memorial will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at 1 p.m., at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison.
“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.”- Emily Dickenson