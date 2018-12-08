SUN PRAIRIE - Cleotha M. "Cleo" Smith, age 87, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Sun Prairie. She was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Sun Prairie to Mark and Frieda (Breunig) Haberman. She married Robert Smith on Oct. 28, 1950, at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.
She worked at Herreman's for many years, and also worked at Conrad's Sentry in Sun Prairie. Cleo loved her flowers, gardening, watching and feeding birds.
She is survived by three children, Robert (Carol), Douglas (Mary) and Denise Emanuel; one granddaughter, Heather (Eddie) Nagel; step-grandson, Joseph Pettit; five step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Irene Schmitt and Arlene Woldt; one brother, Melvin Haberman; and son-in-law, Jay Emanuel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.