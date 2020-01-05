Smith, Catherine M. “Katie”

WAUNAKEE - Catherine M. “Katie” Smith, age 89, peacefully passed away with her husband by her side on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Waunakee Manor. She was born on April 11, 1930, in Dane, the daughter of William and Catherine (Heimbecker) Richards. She was united in marriage to Eugene Smith on June 30, 1956, and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Catherine “Katie” is survived by her husband, Gene; their son, Perry (Debbie); grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Nadler and Jonathan Smith; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Allison Nadler. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, John Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and Alvin; and sisters, Irene Johnson, Shirley Madigan, and Dorothy Stevenson.

A funeral service will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi following the service. The family would like to thank staff at Waunakee Manor for the wonderful care they provided to Katie.

Mom/Grandma, we love you and will miss your spirit, your smile, and laughter. We have wonderful memories that we will treasure forever. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 South Main Street (608) 592-3201

