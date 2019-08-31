WHITE BEAR LAKE - Byron Smith, 62, died at his home in White Bear Lake, Minn., Aug. 22, 2019. Byron was born on March 2, 1957, in Rockford, Ill. to William C. and Barbara W. Smith. He attended Walker School, Roosevelt Jr. High, and graduated from Rockford West High School in 1979. He went on to earn a B.S. degree from Illinois State University and a Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater in Guidance and Counseling.
He worked for many years in the field of mental health, initially working directly with clients and later as a policy analyst for mental health delivery organizations.
Byron enjoyed being out in nature, camping, fishing, birdwatching, and canoeing, visiting most of the state and national parks in the Midwest. His travels also took him to Europe and many places in the U.S. And, of course, to Wrigley Field to watch his beloved Cubs.
The creative spirit in Byron loved music, literature and writing. Teaching himself to play guitar, he wrote dozens of songs for the enjoyment of his friends and family. As an avid reader, he frequented the libraries in the communities where he lived, and wrote a full-length novel.
More than anything, he loved his son, Matthew.
He is preceded in death by his father, William and survived by his mother, Barbara, Rockford, Ill.; son, Mathew Smith-Molinare, Shoreview, Minn.; brother, Warren Reif (Carla), Ashville, N.C.; sister, Vivian Smith, Madison, Wis.; aunt, Patricia Wallin (Eugene, deceased), Rockford, Ill.; uncle, James Smith (Nordis), Montgomery, Ala.; three nephews, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St., Rockford, Ill. on September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m.
