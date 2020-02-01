Smith, Brad James

McFARLAND/MADISON — Brad James Smith, age 68, of McFarland, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born Sept. 30, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Paul Morton Smith and Margaret Elaine (Stacy) Smith. He was a graduate of Madison West High School class of 1969, and went on to graduate from Logan College of Chiropractic in 1976. Brad married Mary Ann Pepping on Nov. 14, 1981, in Madison. He was a dedicated chiropractor in the Madison area for over 44 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brad is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; stepdaughter, Amanda (Jeff); two sons, Tyler (Mary) and Brandon (Alissa); two grandchildren, Izabella and Alyssa; sister, Diane (David), and brother, Blaine (Geriann). He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Teresa Foster; and brother-in-law, James Pepping (Jean); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Cheryl.

A celebration of life will be held at Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made, in Brad’s honor, to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Online condolences may be sent to rememberbradsmith@gmail.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brad Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.