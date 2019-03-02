MADISON - Brian John Smiley, age 74, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, while vacationing in Palm Desert, Calif. He was a “war baby,” born in Plymouth, England on Jan. 17, 1945. He made the journey to America with his mother and younger sister when he was a toddler.
He grew up in Springfield, Ill., and graduated from Western Illinois, where he met his wife, Joan, of 53 years. His job with IBM moved the family to Madison in 1975, where they made their home. Brian retired 10 years ago from UBS.
Brian was an avid Badgers basketball fan, and he loved to be on the golf course. Most important to him was spending time with his granddaughters. They brought him great joy. He was at every sporting and school event cheering them on. The love he had for them, his wife, and daughter was apparent to everyone that knew him.
Brian is survived by his wife, Joan Smiley; daughter, Jody (Scott) Kopetsky; granddaughters, Grace and Gwen Kopetsky; and his siblings, Janet (Robert) Karr, Lynda (Paul) Bridges, Russell (Michelle) Smiley, and Paula (Hal) Kitchen; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil (Jack) and Gwen Smiley.
A Celebration of Life brunch will be held at BLACKHAWK COUNTRY CLUB, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Memorial donations in Brian’s name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792-6164, or Blackhawk Country Club Memorial Fund would be appreciated.