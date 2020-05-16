Smieja, Ralph Arthur

WAUNAKEE - Ralph Arthur Smieja, age 90, of Waunakee, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital of natural causes.
He was born on July 14, 1929, in Independence, Wis., the son of Sylvester and Pelchie (Marsolek) Smieja. He married Georgia Pulvermacher on Jan. 7, 1956, at St. Aloysius in Sauk City.
Ralph is survived by three daughters, Sue (Kevin) Clark, Sheri (Ron) Jackson and Jennifer (Mark Gustafson) Smieja; son, Mike (Kris) Smieja; four grandsons, Aaron Clark, Jerry Smieja, Stephen (Anney) Smieja and Cole Jackson; three granddaughters, Jody Bacon, Calli Jackson and Taylor Jackson; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Jackson, James and Jayden; and a sister, Rosetta Sonsalla (Jim).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Rose Pulvermacher Smieja; parents; and brothers, Adrian and Richard.
A public celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. Burial took place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
