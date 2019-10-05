WAUNAKEE - Georgia Rose (Pulvermacher) Smieja, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

