LODI - Delores L. Small, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A memorial service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 Noon. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A full obituary appeared in the June 19, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
