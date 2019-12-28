Slinde, S. Keith

STOUGHTON - S. Keith Slinde, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Madison on July 19, 1938, the son of Stanley and Gunhild Slinde. Keith married Susan Haried on his birthday in 1959. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1956, where he was active in basketball, baseball and football. Keith was a longtime local business owner. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway. Keith is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan; children, Stuart (Laurie), Steven (Monica), and Stephanie (Scott) Stokes; grandchildren, Jon and Jenna Stokes, Michael and Reagan Slinde; brother, Rodney (Katie); longtime friend, Harvey (Nancy) Anderson; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Suzanne (Dallas) Ramsden. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton, with Rev. Paula Geister-Jones officiating. A luncheon will follow immediately in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Thank you to Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care, especially Tara, Sherry, and Heather, and to the Skaalen Community. Please share your memories of Keith at: www.CressFuneralService.com.