Slightam, Lynn Marie

MADISON - Lynn Marie Slightam believed in the basic goodness of people and enjoyed sharing a friendly smile and a warm hello with others in times of both joy and sorrow. Peacefully, she passed away at home on May 20, 2020, in Madison. Lynn, a lifelong resident of the capital city, was born July 5, 1950, to Robert and Linnette (Dougherty) Slightam, both now deceased.

Lynn had spent her professional life working as an accountant for the property management company, American United, and as a long-term clerical employee for the State of Wisconsin. She was interested in comparative religions, and dedicated much of her spare time to learning the art of weaving and other craft projects. She was an avid film watcher, and never missed an opportunity to snuggle with her pal, Rufus.

Lynn leaves to celebrate her life her three best friends, Greg Milward, of Tucson, Ariz.; Connie Kubly, of Madison, Wis.; and, Jeanne Poskie, of Fitchburg, Wis. She is survived by her beloved dog, Rufus, who has been given a new forever home on a two-acre farmette not far from Lynn's Madison residence. Special thanks are offered to the caring staff of the Jefferson and in particular, Recover Care, as well as for her friend, James Wilson, of Madison, Wis., who endeavored to make her final years comfortable ones. Thank you, Lynn, for being a loyal and thoughtful friend.

At her request, Lynn will be laid to rest without a service next to her parents in the Resurrection Cemetery of Madison. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Dane County Humane Society at 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718.

Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternative 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison (608) 249-6758