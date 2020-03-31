Slautterback, David Buell

MADISON - David B. Slautterback died March 28, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 15, 1926 and lived in Benton Harbor, Michigan until his parents’ divorce in 1935. David then moved to Fremont, Mich. in 1937 and graduated from Fremont High School in 1943. Two weeks later, he enrolled in the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

David served in the Army from 1946 to 1948. He arrived in Manila, Philippines one month after the atomic bombing of Japan and served there until discharged. He completed his Bachelor's of Science and Master's of Science degrees at the University of Michigan in 1949 and spent a graduate year at Wenner-Grens Institute for Cell Physiology in Stockholm, Sweden. Returning to New York City, David was the first graduate student in a new program developed by Cornell University Medical College and Sloan-Kettering Cancer Institute. His PhD was awarded June 9, 1952, and on June 10th he married Marilyn Clarke, with whom he happily spent the next 60 years until her death in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}