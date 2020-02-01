Slater, Irene Avis Hasse

MCFARLAND - Irene Avis Hasse Slater, age 99, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded throughout the day by family and friends. She was born in Menomonie, Wis. on Nov. 28, 1920, to Gustav and Anna Gadow Hasse. She married William John Slater on Aug. 10, 1946, and soon afterwards, she and Bill began to grow their family in a home on Piper Drive in the Midvale neighborhood. Irene was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a woman of faith and an excellent community member. She was applauded and appreciated for her administrative assistant work at West High School and the University of Wisconsin, however she most loved being a mom, grandma and friend. Irene was an avid reader, a very skilled euchre and bridge player, and a lifelong learner. She loved gardening, knitting, sewing, crafts, and nature, especially bird watching. She bowled on a league into her eighties, volunteered as a friend of the library into her nineties, and attended concerts, lectures, bible study groups, and social events for as long as she was able.