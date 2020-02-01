Slater, Irene Avis Hasse

MCFARLAND - Irene Avis Hasse Slater, age 99, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded throughout the day by family and friends. She was born in Menomonie, Wis. on Nov. 28, 1920, to Gustav and Anna Gadow Hasse. She married William John Slater on Aug. 10, 1946, and soon afterwards, she and Bill began to grow their family in a home on Piper Drive in the Midvale neighborhood. Irene was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a woman of faith and an excellent community member. She was applauded and appreciated for her administrative assistant work at West High School and the University of Wisconsin, however she most loved being a mom, grandma and friend. Irene was an avid reader, a very skilled euchre and bridge player, and a lifelong learner. She loved gardening, knitting, sewing, crafts, and nature, especially bird watching. She bowled on a league into her eighties, volunteered as a friend of the library into her nineties, and attended concerts, lectures, bible study groups, and social events for as long as she was able.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sons, John (infant) and David; and grandchild, Kimberly Ward (infant); siblings, Edna Hasse, Robert Hasse, Marion Phillips, and Betty Torrance; brother-in-law, Stukey Torrance; and son-in-law, Perry Ward. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Maryann), Dan (Ann Kilgore), Margaret, Kathryn Ward, and William; and her grandchildren, James, Amanda and Samuel Slater, Benjamin, Michael, and Jessica Ward, Elizabeth Slater; and her great-grandson, Robert Campbell.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Katie Baardseth will take place at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Midvale Lutheran Church. Friends may visit with the family before the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Irene’s family would like to extend its gratitude to her physician, Dr. John Ewalt, and his nurses; the caring staff of The Gardens Assisted Living who were like family to her; the staff of McFarland Villa Assisted Living who helped with her care during her final year of life; and the Agrace Hospice staff who helped Irene cross the bridge. Irene had many friends who enriched her life. She loved all of you!
Rest In Peace, Mom! We love you!
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Irene’s memory may be given to Wisconsin Public Television or Midvale Lutheran Church.
#99yearsstrong
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434