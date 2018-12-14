PRAIRIE DU SAC—Sarah Marie Slaney, age 34, passed away at the UW Hospital in Madison, on Dec. 11, 2018 due to medical complications resulting from her asthma. Sarah, born April 21, 1984, was the daughter of Stanley Slaney and Dawn Klepper. She graduated Sauk Prairie High School with the Class of 2002, and was employed by Statz & Harrop, Inc of Middleton.
Sarah’s biggest joy in life was the love she had for her children and family. In her life she always put others before herself, and in her passing she extended her love through organ donation.
Sarah is survived by her four children, Mason Thomas, 15; Ayden Thomas, 12; Tavin Thomas, 10; and Madilyn Thomas, 2; partner in life, Seth Thomas; mother, Dawn (David) Klepper; father, Stan (Karen) Slaney; sisters, Katelyn Klepper (Jordan Schrubbe), Nicole Klepper (Zack Stuckey), and Rachael Klepper; grandparents, John (Sandy) Slaney, Shirley Slaney, and Louise Eckstein; as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her great-grandparents; aunt, Diane Slaney; and maternal grandfather, Gerald Eckstein.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City. A celebration of life to follow beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the DORF HAUS in Roxbury. In remembrance, there will be a memorial placed at the Sauk City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for Sarah’s children has been established at Wisconsin River Bank in Sauk City.