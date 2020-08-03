Slagle, Allen Thayer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Allen Thayer Slagle, age 99, passed away at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was born on Nov. 9, 1920. in Kansas City, Mo., to John and Vera (Heffner) Slagle and was the youngest of five children. Allen served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in New Zealand during the war. He met Aasta Lie during World War II at the San Diego Naval Hospital and they were married in Yuma, Ariz., on Aug. 23, 1942.

Allen was affectionately known as "Uncle Bid" to his family. He graduated from Drury College in Springfield, Mo., at 19 years of age, and later earned his Master's Degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. In 1959 he received his Ph.D. in Education from the University of Chicago. His career was spent in public education, both as a teacher and school administrator. Allen was first employed in Independence and North Kansas City, Mo., and later in Manitowoc, Wis., Akron, Ohio, and Madison, Wis. In 1982 he retired from the University of Wisconsin as Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Allen was an avid reader, traveler and student of Spanish. He traveled to many Central and South American countries, always taking local buses on the back roads instead of going to the usual tourist destinations. Locally, he enjoyed riding his motor scooter, not only in Dane County, but all around southwest Wisconsin.