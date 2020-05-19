Skupniewitz, Joseph William

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERTOWN - Joseph William Skupniewitz passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 while tending the same forest that had been a source of relaxation for over forty years.

He was born in 1941 to Joseph L. and Helen M. (Maurer) Skupniewitz in Beaver Dam. He attended Wayland Academy, Harvard University, and University of Wisconsin/UW Law School ('66). He served as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1967-71. His service to the nation continued after his military career when he answered his country's call to service and accepted a position in the Federal Courts as Clerk of the WI Western District (Seventh Circuit) courts in 1971 and part-time Magistrate in 1972. After over thirty years of acclaimed service to the Court, he retired in 2003 and was awarded the Western District Bar Association's Distinguished Service Award; its highest honor.

He married Mary K. Kumba of Beaver Dam in 1966. After his military tenure they settled in Madison and raised their family in the Catholic faith. He was generous, thoughtful, accepting of others, courteous, kind, and humble. He had a quick wit and loved solving puzzles (especially Sudoku). He relaxed by listening to classical music, reading (Wodehouse was a favorite), and snacking on chocolate (dark). He enjoyed working outdoors, whether cutting grass, clearing brush, or forest stewardship.